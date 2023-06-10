Family Cleaning Out Home Finds Crawl Space—and a Million Pennies

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Sacramento Bee
A California family cleaning out their home for renovations found a crawlspace in the basement—but the big surprise was what was in it. One million pennies. John Reyes told the Sacramento Bee that he spotted a few loose coins and that “searching turned into finding boxes of pennies, then crates, then we came across I’ll say what I think is super old bank bags.” The house belonged to his father-in-law, who died 10 years ago. “My wife’s father and his brother moved from Germany when they were young lads,” Reyes said. “They lived in the house together for well over 50 years.” He is hoping to sell the whole lot—$10,000 at face value—to someone who thinks there might be a rare, valuable penny in it.