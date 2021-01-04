California Father Drowns Trying to Save Two Kids, Who Are Presumed Dead
UNBELIEVABLY TRAGIC
A California dad drowned Sunday trying to save his two young children, who were swept out to sea and presumed dead. The terrible tragedy unfolded on Blind Beach in Sonoma County, where the 6-year-old and 4-year-old were walking near the water’s edge when they were overtaken by the “very rough” surf and pulled into the water. Their father, who was a short distance away, “jumped into the water to try and save the two kids,” Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Raasch told KRON. He managed to grab the 4-year-old but was pulled further out into the ocean, ended up drowning, and was washed ashore. A huge array of rescuers descended on the beach to search for the children, finding only some shoes and a jacket. “No sign of kids. We’ve looked for hours,” Raasch said. He said there was no chance the siblings survived. “It’s very treacherous—even really strong swimmers would have trouble getting out of the water here,” the lieutenant said.