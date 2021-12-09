Father, Son Busted on Suspicion of Starting California’s Caldor Fire
ARRESTED
A father and son have been arrested in connection with the massive Caldor fire, which tore through more than 220,000 acres of northern California over more than two months earlier this year. David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are accused of “reckless” arson, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The pair have not yet been formally charged. They are being held with bail set at $1 million each.
Their attorney, Mark Reichel, told NPR that the Smiths “have no idea what the DA’s theory is whatsoever on how or why they started the fire,” which was the 15th-largest blaze in California’s recorded history. It destroyed more than 1,000 structures, injured at least five people, and prompted the hasty evacuation of roughly 50,000 people from the South Lake Tahoe area.
Reichel said that the Smiths had been out in Eldorado National Forest, “enjoying the area like everyone else,” when they spotted the fire. They reported it to 911, dialing the service multiple times because the calls kept dropping. Reichel said he anticipated his clients would be charged with felonies. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s a serious charge or a minor charge,” he said, “we’re going to fight it 100 percent.”