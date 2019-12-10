CHEAT SHEET
    California Fines CVS a Record $3.6M for Failing to Redeem Recyclables

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Scott Olson/Getty

    California has hit CVS with a record $3.6 million fine Monday after the state discovered some of the pharmacy’s locations failed to redeem deposits on bottles and cans. The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, also known as CalRecycle, said its investigation found that 81 of CVS Pharmacy’s 848 retail stores in California refused to redeem the recyclables from consumers, or pay a required $100 daily fee as an alternative. The enforcement action seeks to recover $1.8 million in $100-a-day fees that the 81 stores failed to pay by the end of October, and another $1.8 million in civil penalties. CalRecycle spokesman Lance Klug told KRCR the fee is the largest enforcement action ever against a retailer that is supposed to redeem recyclables. CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the company “is committed to contributing to healthier, more sustainable communities and we are currently reviewing the state of California’s filing.”

