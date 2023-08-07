CHEAT SHEET
3 Dead After 2 Firefighting Helicopters Collide in Mid-Air
Three people were killed on Sunday when two firefighting helicopters smashed into each other in mid-air, authorities said. The aircraft were tackling the Broadway Fire near Cabazon in southern California when the collision took place. One of the choppers made a hard landing, with all of the crew escaping without serious injuries, while the other plummeted into a hillside, killing its pilot and two crew members. “I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the family and co-workers of the personnel,” said David Fulcher, southern region chief for Cal Fire. “This was a tragic loss for the fire service community and Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department.”