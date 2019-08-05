CHEAT SHEET
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
California Fugitive Peter Chadwick Captured Four Years After He Was Charged With Killing Wife
A California fugitive wanted for allegedly murdering his wife in 2012 has finally been caught, NBC News reports. The U.S. Marshals Service put Peter Chadwick on its 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2015 when he failed to show up to court after he was charged with murder. Chadwick reportedly called 911 in 2012 from the Mexican border and told police his wife, Quee, had been killed by a handyman and that he had been kidnapped and forced to dump her body at the border. The body of Quee was then found in a trash bin in San Diego County. After being released on $1.5 million bond in 2015 and relinquishing his British and American passports, Chadwick said he would be staying with his father in Santa Barbara pending trial. Following Chadwick’s missed court appearance, authorities discovered his bank accounts had been cleared of millions of dollars and he had recently read books about changing identities.