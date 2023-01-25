Newsom: Not ‘One Damn Word’ From McCarthy on Gun Control After CA Shootings
‘ONLY IN AMERICA’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) spoke with frustration on the lack of federal gun control measures on Tuesday, pointing to the Republican Party in the wake of two mass shootings in California that occurred within 48 hours of one another. Speaking before an audience in Half Moon Bay, where a gunman killed seven farmworkers on Monday, Newsom asked, “What the hell is going on? But it was said and said again: ‘Only in America.’ This happened on our watch. We allowed this to happen.” In his remarks, Newsom called out his fellow California lawmaker, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for his inaction in recent days. “We haven’t heard one damn word from him, not since Monterey Park, not what happened here, not one expression of prayers, condolences, nothing, and it should surprise nobody,” the governor spat, adding later, “Where’s he been on gun safety reform? Where’s the Republican Party been on gun safety reform? Shame on them.” Earlier on Tuesday, McCarthy had begun a press briefing by expressing his “condolences to the families in California” for the recent violence.