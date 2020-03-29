California Gov. Gavin Newsom: Ventilators Sent by Feds Didn’t Work

Read it at Los Angeles Times
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says 170 ventilators shipped to Los Angeles by the federal government to deal with the coronavirus crisis were “not working.” The Los Angeles Times reports that the life-saving machines from the national stockpile are now being fixed by a Silicon Valley company Newsom visited on Saturday. “Rather than lamenting about it, rather than complaining about it, rather than pointing fingers, rather than generating headlines in order to generate more stress and anxiety, we got a car and a truck,” he said. “And we had those 170 brought here to this facility at 8 a.m. this morning, and they are quite literally working on those ventilators right now.”