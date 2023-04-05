California Guv Slams Ron DeSantis in His Own Backyard

Read it at Tallahassee Democrat
California Gov. Gavin Newsom came to Ron DeSantis’ turf on Wednesday to blast his plan to give New College of Florida a conservative makeover. “I’m crawling out of my skin for you,” the West Coast Democrat told the a audience of students and faculty at the North Sarasota Public Library, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “I want you to know you're not alone. You matter.” DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin shrugged it off: “Stunts from political opponents don't matter and have no effect.”