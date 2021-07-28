CHEAT SHEET
California Gov. Newsom Yanks His Kids From Camp After Son Goes Maskless
DO AS I SAY
Read it at The Sacramento Bee
California Gov. Gavin Newsom pulled his kids out a summer camp on Tuesday, saying he had missed an email that notified parents the state’s masking guidelines would not be enforced there. Photos of Newsom’s maskless son, which were posted on social media, fueled cries from anti-maskers that the Democratic governor—who is in the midst of a recall battle—is a hypocrite. “This clearly demonstrates that he doesn’t believe there’s a risk,” Jonathan Zachreson of Reopen California Schools told The Sacramento Bee. “His kids get to live by a different set of rules.” California requires all children to wear masks in schools and in camps.