California Gov. Newsom Picks Alex Padilla to Fill Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat

Read it at CNN
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla (D) will replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris when she departs the Senate in January, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday. Padilla, 47, will be the first Latino to represent the nation’s largest state. Newsom posted video of him offering Padilla the job, via web call, on Twitter. “I just want to make you proud, and make California proud by getting it done in the U.S. Senate,” an emotional Padilla can be seen telling Newsom.
Harris’s departure—and Padilla’s appointment—will leave the Senate without any Black women in January Activist groups and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) publicly urged Newsom to appoint a Black woman to replace Harris.