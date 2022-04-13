California Guv Inappropriately Interfered in Activision Blizzard Probe, Top Lawyer Claims
BACK IN HOT WATER
California’s fancy-pants governor Gavin Newsom is again mired in controversy, this time over news that a prominent government lawyer has resigned over claims that his office interfered with a high-profile misconduct lawsuit filed against the video game maker Activision Blizzard. Melanie Proctor, who worked in the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, alleged that her former boss Janette Wipper was terminated after trying to shield the department from political interference. “Justice should be administered equally, not favoring those with political influence,” Proctor wrote in a letter of resignation, which Bloomberg obtained. California has accused Activision Blizzard, which settled a separate federal inquiry last month for $18 million, of fostering “a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” Company CEO Bobby Kotick has said that it is working to “ensure that everyone at Activision Blizzard always feels safe, heard and empowered.”