California Governor Signs Executive Order Phasing Out Sales of Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
PEDAL TO THE METAL
The governor of California signed an executive order Wednesday that will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars in California by 2035. Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference, “We just want to fundamentally reconcile the fact we’re no longer living in 19th century, and we don’t need to drill things or extract things in order to advance our economic goals and advance our mobility needs.” Californians will not be prohibited from owning cars that run on gasoline or from reselling them. The order aims to reduce the state’s carbon emissions and combat climate change, a topic Newsom stressed last week as he toured the damage from recent catastrophic wildfires in California. The order also directs state agencies to plan for a statewide network of trains and for the state legislature to stop issuing fracking permits by 2024.