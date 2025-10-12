Newsom Trolls Trump, 79, for Forgetting Defining Moment of His First Presidency

California Governor Gavin Newsom has eviscerated Donald Trump over a baffling late-night Truth Social post in which the MAGA leader appears to have forgotten he’s already once served as president of the United States.

“IN A LATE NIGHT POST, TRUMP DOES NOT REMEMBER WHO WAS PRESIDENT ON JAN 6, 2021 (HE WAS), WEIRDLY SHOUTS ‘DO SOMETHING’ (LIKELY AT CLOUDS),” the governor, who’s lately taken to trolling the president by mimicking his social media mannerisms, wrote on X.

“HIS MENTAL ISSUES ARE VERY BAD!” the post added.

Trump has faced increasing concern over the state of his mental health. X/Gavin Newsom

Newsom’s comments referred to a Truth Social screed, posted just before 1 a,m. Sunday, in which Trump repeated his debunked claims the Capitol Riots were staged as part of a Democratic Party hoax.

“THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6,” Trump raged. “If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM—DO SOMETHING!!! President DJT.”

It's now the second time in as many weeks Trump has claimed the FBI staged the Capitol Riots. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

As Newsom noted, Trump was indeed still president on January 6, 2021, making it in fact the Trump FBI, rather than the Biden FBI. It’s also the second time in as many weeks he’s falsely claimed the Jan. 6 riots were staged, posting to Truth Social earlier in September that the bureau “secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax.”

It was unclear why the president’s chief concern about federal agents allegedly staging an insurrection was that they’d violated FBI crowd-control protocols. But his claims were almost immediately undercut by the FBI’s current director, Trump-appointee Kash Patel, who confirmed those agents had in fact been sent in “after the riot was declared.”

At 79 years old, Trump, who repeatedly attacked his opponent Joe Biden for his outward signs of cognitive decline on last year’s campaign trail, has faced mounting scrutiny over the state of his mental health since assuming the presidency for the second time in January.

His latest gaffes have included claims of securing peace between Albania and Azerbaijan, two countries almost 2,000 miles apart that have never been at war, and posting AI-generated content of himself promoting miracle medical cures that, like the Albanian-Azeri conflict, do not in fact exist.