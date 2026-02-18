Newsom Uses RFK Jr.’s Truly Gross Confession to Roast Weird MAHA Stunt

Gavin Newsom has ripped into Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again workout with a savage jibe about the health secretary’s questionable take on hygiene.

“Is this after toilet seat #2 or #3? ❄️” the California governor’s press team posted to X Tuesday night, sharing a video still of Kennedy and MAGA rock-rap star Kid Rock exercising shirtless together in a sauna.

Kennedy had posted the clip of himself and the pro-Trump musician working out earlier on Tuesday with the caption: “I’ve teamed up with Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.”

Newsom trolled Kennedy with references to the Health and Human Services Secretary's admissions about his past drug use. X/Gavin Newsom

Newsom’s reference to toilet seats comes after the health secretary, who’s been candid about his history of drug use in the past, revealed on a podcast last week the grim reason he’s largely unafraid of bacterial and viral infections.

“I’m not scared of a germ,” Kennedy told MAGA pundit Theo Von. “You know, I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.”

His admission prompted a well-known health-care advocacy group to call on him to resign. Protect Our Care released a statement saying Kennedy’s toilet seats remark was just the latest evidence of “why he is the most dangerous, in over his head, ill-suited person ever to lead such an important federal agency that has life-and-death power.”

Jonathan Reiner, a doctor who previously served as Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, also blasted Kennedy’s flippant take on germs, along with other dubious health advice pushed by the health secretary, such as his claim that food is safer if it “comes from the ground” or “from the water” as opposed to a package.

“There’s no one leading the CDC. We have the worst measles outbreak in 30 years. Americans don’t trust information coming from HHS. 20 million people don’t have health insurance,” Reiner posted on X in response to Kennedy’s bizarre workout video with Kid Rock.

In the video, and for reasons best known to himself, Kennedy is wearing jeans.

Asked about the weird habit in the past, he’s said he got “used to” wearing jeans during workouts because he used to hike in the mornings before going straight to the gym without changing clothes.

Physicians generally do not advise exercising in tight clothing, like denim, so as to avoid discomfort and chafing.

They also do not advise exercising in saunas, as physical exertion in temperatures above 90°F can cause heat exhaustion, leading to dizziness, confusion, nausea, headache, rapid heartrate, severe dehydration, loss of consciousness, and death.