California Declares State of Emergency After ‘Severe’ Storms
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties across his state on Wednesday after “severe winter storms” brought chaos to the region. The California National Guard is being deployed in counties including Los Angeles and San Bernardino—where some residents have been left trapped in their homes for days after heavy snowfall. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is coordinating with local officials in the county to open shelters and deliver food and water deliveries to affected residents, Newsom’s office said in a statement. The state is also contracting private companies to clear snow from the roads with National Weather Service winter storm warnings remaining in effect until Thursday.