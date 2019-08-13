CHEAT SHEET
California Highway Patrol Officer, Gunman Killed in Riverside Shootout
A California Highway Patrol officer died after a shootout on a highway overpass in Riverside, California. The gunman died in the shooting Monday evening near the 215 Freeway, and two other officers were injured. Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said CHP officers returned gunfire after the man fired shots with a rifle in the direction of the officers during a traffic stop. It is unclear why the gunman initially started firing shots. Footage from NBC Los Angeles showed that bullet holes had shattered the windshield of an officer’s vehicle. Railsback said two officers were transported to area hospitals with injuries and that one civilian may have been hit by flying glass or shrapnel during the gunfire.