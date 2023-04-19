California Home Depot Employee Shot Dead Trying to Stop Shoplifter
SENSELESS TRAGEDY
Blake Mohs, a 26-year-old Home Depot employee, was shot and killed Tuesday after trying to stop a shoplifter, police said Wednesday. Police said Mohs, a Home Depot loss prevention employee, “confronted” a woman as she attempted to steal several items, who then “resisted and shot him.” The suspect was identified as Benicia Knapps, 32, who ran to a getaway vehicle driven by David Guillory, 31, after the shooting. Knapps’s child was reportedly inside the car as well. She is being charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy, while Guillory faces felony evading, child endangerment, conspiracy and delaying/obstructing arrest charges. In a statement to USA TODAY, Home Depot said it was “heartbroken over this senseless tragedy,” calling Mohn “our associate and friend.” Mohn was a well-known member in the community and was planning to get married this summer, police said.