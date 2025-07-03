The Golden State Is Battling Its Biggest Wildfire of the Year
California is battling its biggest wildfire blaze this year on the heels of the devastating Palisades and Eaton Fires that killed 30 people earlier this year. CBS News reported that the Madre fire broke out Wednesday in the Golden State and rapidly scorched more than 35,000 acres due to dry weather and high winds, making it the state’s largest wildfire this year, according to state fire officials. “With the current weather, terrain, and fuel conditions, this fire has seen exponential growth in less than 24 hours,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement posted to Facebook. They added, “Smoke impacts will be far-reaching.” In order to help the Forest Service with battling the blaze, Cal Fire has deployed air crews and additional ground resources to prevent the fire from spreading off federal land to “state areas,” said Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. His office added that the state is “operating in Unified Command with our federal and local partners to protect lives, property, and communities.” The fire reportedly originated in the Los Padres National Forest, which covers nearly two acres of federally managed land in Central California, prompting evacuation orders and highway closures in the nearby San Luis Obispo County, which is located approximately 100 miles north of Los Angeles.