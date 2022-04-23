California Man Arrested for Alleged Threats to ‘Shoot Up’ Merriam-Webster for Defining ‘Woman’
LINGUA FREAK-OUT
A California man was arrested for allegedly issuing death and bomb threats against Merriam-Webster for its definitions of “woman” and “girl.” According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Jeremy David Hanson, 34, was charged with one count of interstate communication of threats to commit violence for alleged online threats on April 20, Yahoo! News reports. Hanson supposedly made the threats to Merriam-Webster’s corporate office and employees on the message board for term entries. One message posted in October allegedly stated, “There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’ The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.” Through the company’s “Contact Us” portal, Hanson also allegedly wrote: “It would be poetic justice to have someone storm your offices and shoot up the place, leaving none of you commies alive.” Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said the credibility of the threats forced Merriam-Webster to shutter offices in New York and Springfield. According to Rollins’ office, Hanson is schedule to appear in court April 29.