Read it at The Press Democrat
A California judge has ruled that a 5-year-old girl with a rare form of epilepsy can take cannabis-based medication to her Santa Rosa public school. The Rincon Valley Union School District had refused to let kindergartener Brooke Adams use THC oil at Village Elementary to help with her seizures, saying it would violate state and federal anti-drug laws. But Judge Charles Marson, an administrative law judge for the state, overruled that decision—a thrill for Brooke's family. “I was so overwhelmed with emotion and joy that we don’t have to fight anymore after a battle of over two years,” mom Jana Adams told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “I’m grateful that we had this ruling so she can just go to school like any other child.”