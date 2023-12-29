California Keeps Trump on 2024 Primary Ballot Hours After Maine Call
California has ruled it will not follow in the footsteps of Colorado and Maine, with its secretary of state declining to remove Donald Trump from the state’s March 5 primary despite pressure from fellow lawmakers. While not yet commenting on the matter, the former president’s name was among a list of certified candidates released by Secretary of State Shirley Weber Thursday night. It comes despite a raft of pressure to reject Trump’s candidacy, including from Democrat Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who wrote a letter Dec. 20 urging Weber to “explore every legal option.” Weber, however, later responded in her own letter that she was guided by honoring “the rule of law,” and “protecting the fundamental pillars of democracy.” The decision comes just hours after Maine dumped Trump from its 2024 ballot, with the state’s top election official ruling that the former commander-in-chief cannot take another shot at the White House under the Constitution’s insurrection clause.