California Locks Down Again: 33 Million Told to Stay Home for Three Weeks
HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
The coronavirus pandemic is out of control throughout America, with a record 101,487 COVID-19 patients laid up in hospitals. But the crisis is particularly acute in California, where some 33 million people have now been ordered to stay at home for at least three weeks. CNN reports that the new measures went into force at midnight Sunday and cover about 85 percent of the nation’s most populous state: in Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Bars, hair salons, museums, movie theaters, and indoor recreational facilities will close, but retail businesses can stay open at reduced capacity, and restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery service. The state reported a record high of over 30,000 new cases on Sunday. Across the nation, the United States reported 175,663 new coronavirus cases and 1,113 virus-related deaths on Sunday.