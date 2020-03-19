34-Year-Old Man Who Died After Getting Coronavirus Had Visited Disney World
A 34-year-old California man who visited Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida two weeks ago has died following a positive coronavirus diagnosis, his family told TMZ. Jeffrey Ghazarian had gone to Orlando for a conference on March 2 and stayed on to visit the two theme parks with friends. He developed a severe cough on March 7 and went to hospital with a fever two days later, his family said. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and tested for COVID-19 before being sent home with fluids and antibiotics, and told to self-quarantine until his results came back, his family said. He received a positive test result on March 13 and, the following day, was rushed to the hospital and hooked up to a ventilator because his lungs were 60 to 70 percent blocked with pneumonia, they said. He died five days later before he was able to get anti-viral medication. TMZ reported that Ghazarian had a history of asthma and frequent bronchitis as a child, potentially making him vulnerable to the virus. He had recovered from testicular cancer in 2016.
On Wednesday, the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force warned that young people were contracting COVID-19 despite early data that suggested it largely affected the elderly and those with underlying health conditions only. Disney World and Universal Studios have temporarily closed due to the pandemic.