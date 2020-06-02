California Man Caught in the Act of Cannibalizing Relative

Read it at East Bay Times
Police in Richmond, California, responding to a domestic disturbance call were shocked to discover a man cannibalizing a female relative he is alleged to have murdered. Cornell Law School defines cannibalism as “the consumption of another human’s body matter, whether consensual or not,” but notes that there are no laws in the U.S. against such acts, though some states do have laws against obtaining bodies to eat. The alleged perpetrator in Richmond is additionally accused of murdering the relative.