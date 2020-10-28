California Man Charged With Hate Crime Threats Against Protesters Holding Memorial
A California man has been charged with hate crime threats after intimidating a group of protesters holding a public memorial last month. Timothy James Carroll, a 54-year-old who also goes by the name Yo, was charged with six felony counts of criminal threats alleged to be hate crimes and one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon after threatening a group of protesters with the “Good Trouble Brigade” as they held the memorial on a San Pedro sidewalk on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Prosecutors said Carroll—who had a .357 Magnum, ammunition, and a leaded cane—was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing hydrocodone. Carroll pleaded not guilty to the charges last week and is being held on a $190,000 bond, prosecutors said Wednesday.