Man Dies in Death Valley After Running Out of Gas During Horrible Heat Wave
About one week ago, David Kelleher of California left a note in his vehicle that read, “Out of gas,” according to a press release from the National Park Service. Now, Kelleher has died, with park officials finding his body in Death Valley National Park after they say he attempted to walk in extreme heat to find help. USA Today reported that a park ranger saw a lone vehicle in a parking lot on June 8 and spotted it in the same location three days later amid a heat wave that sent temperatures up to 123 degrees. A limited ground search led officials to his body on Tuesday, fewer than three miles from his parked vehicle and 30 feet from the highway. This is, according to the news release, the second death in Death Valley National Park this month.