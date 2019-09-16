CHEAT SHEET
California Man Threatened Mass Shooting to Get Out of County Fair With Parents
A man threatened to carry out a mass shooting to get out of attending a California county fair with his family, according to police. Officials say 22-year-old Erik Villasenor emailed staff at the Los Angeles County Fair on Friday falsely claiming that he knew a mass shooting would occur at the fair. “Hello, I was told that someone was planning on doing a mass shooting on Sunday at the Fairgrounds. I just wanted to inform you guys already,” Villasenor wrote, Pomona Police Chief Mike Olivieri said. “...He felt that it was appropriate to send this threat and we believe it was with the intent that it would... spark some chaos and commotion,” Olivieri said. “It would be captured by the media and then he could use that as an excuse to his parents to not go to the fair.” Villasenor was arrested Friday at his parents’ home on suspicion of making false threats; police are also seeking payment for the public resources wasted by his hoax