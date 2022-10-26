California Mayor Says He Was Punched During Meet-and-Greet
CONNECTING WITH VOTERS
A California mayor says a man punched him during a community event on Tuesday. Antioch Mayor Lamar A. Thorpe said in a statement that the incident took place during a meet-and-greet at the Antioch Chamber of Commerce State of Business 2022 lunch event. Thorpe said the man approached him “in an aggressive manner” and appeared to be looking for trouble, so Thorpe asked him to leave. “As I attempted to walk away, the man punched me in the chest and was attempting to punch me a second time, but was not able to land his blow, as bystanders intervened to help me,” Thorpe said. The unidentified attacker then fled the scene, he said. “Violence has absolutely no place in the public discourse and will never be tolerated,” Thorpe added. “My hope is that this individual is arrested and prosecuted.”