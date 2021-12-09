California Medical Board Chief: Wacko COVID Disinfo Group Stalked Me
‘TERRIFYING’
The president of the California Medical Board said that members of a prominent COVID-19 disinformation group stalked her from her home to her office on Monday. Kristina Lawson revealed the “terrifying experience” in a Wednesday Twitter thread. She said that four men in a white SUV sat outside her Walnut Creek home and flew a drone over it. They tailed her to work and “jumped out” as she tried to leave that evening. The men later told law enforcement, which investigated and found no evidence of a crime, that they were trying to “interview” her. “They ambushed me in a dark parking garage when they suspected I would be alone,” Lawson wrote.
A spokesperson for Lawson told The Sacramento Bee that the men had identified themselves as belonging to America’s Frontline Doctors, a wacky, right-wing group best known for featuring a coronavirus truther obsessed with demon sperm. In her thread, Lawson characterized them as “a group that peddles medical disinformation, promotes fake COVID-19 treatments, and is under investigation by Congress for stealing millions of dollars from consumers.” In November, a House subcommittee launched a probe into the group for profiting off unproven and potentially dangerous treatments for COVID like hydroxychloroquine.