California Middle School Put Sex Hotline—Instead of Suicide Hotline—on Student ID Cards
A middle school in Lancaster, Calif., made national headlines on Wednesday after it accidentally printed a sex hotline telephone number on all student ID cards in place of what was meant to be a suicide prevention hotline. It’s unclear how the mistake was discovered, but administrators at New Vista Middle School said the phone number had two digits transposed. Teachers have collected the IDs and will reprint them. “We are very sorry for this error and we are working hard to correct it,” said a statement.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.