Operation to Rescue 60 People Trapped by California Wildfire Fails Due to Heavy Smoke
‘EFFORTS WERE UNSUCCESSFUL’
A military operation to airlift some 60 people to safety from California wildfires has failed due to impenetrable smoke. Authorities said earlier Monday that 14 people are trapped on China Peak and another 50 people are stuck at Lake Edison due to the raging Creek Fire in the hills outside Fresno. The blaze has grown to 135,523 acres with 0 percent containment. A Chinook aircraft piloted by a team of military personnel tried to rescue the trapped people late Monday, but the smoky conditions made it impossible for them to land safely. Fresno Fire Department wrote in a tweet: “Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, military pilots tried valiantly to land but heavy smoke conditions prevented a safe approach, another effort will be made shortly to evacuate the trapped people in Lake Edison and China Peak using night vision.” Over the weekend, 214 people were rescued from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County after being trapped by the flames.