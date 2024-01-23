California Mom Arrested After Toddler Found Abandoned on Boat

A toddler was found abandoned on a boat in Marina del Rey on Sunday, according to California cops.

Police said they received a call from a “concerned citizen” at 4:40 p.m. alerting them to the presence of an unattended toddler who was “precariously” lying on the swim step of a power boat, according to an Instagram post from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A Harbor Patrol Boat and assisting units arrived at the scene quickly, and Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards launched an underwater search for the child’s missing guardians, as they feared “the worst.”

But hours later, the child’s mother and a companion were located and both were arrested for child endangerment, according to the Westside Current. The child has been turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

“We would like to thank our community members for SEEING SOMETHING AND SAYING SOMETHING,” the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in its post. “In this instance they most likely saved the life of an innocent toddler.”