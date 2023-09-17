California Mom Loses All Her Limbs From Bacterial Infection

Read it at KRON
A 40-year-old California mom had all four of her limbs amputated after falling gravely ill from a bacterial infection possibly caused by eating undercooked fish. Laura Barajas of San Jose got sick from the bacteria vibrio vulnificus soon after eating tilapia purchased from a local market, developed sepsis, and was put in a medically induced coma. Last week her limbs were removed in a desperate attempt to save her life. “It’s just been really heavy on all of us. It’s terrible. This could’ve happened to any of us,” Anna Messina, who started a GoFundMe, told KRON.