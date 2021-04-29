Cali Mom Who Died During Cheap Plastic Surgery Was ‘Discarded Like a Piece of Trash’
HEARTBREAKING
A California family say they’re left heartbroken and angry after young mom Keuana Weaver died in the middle of a plastic surgery procedure in Tijuana, Mexico. ABC7 reports that Weaver and a friend went to the Art Siluette Aesthetic Surgery in January to get discounted tummy tucks, but the person who operated on them, Dr. Jesus Manuel Baez Lopez, wasn’t licensed. Weaver died on the operating table and her friend was hospitalized for two weeks. A third woman who went to the clinic that day suffered kidney failure. The clinic never pronounced Weaver dead or reported her death to the U.S. embassy, according to her mom. “They just discarded my daughter like she was a piece of trash. No one still has called me to say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry,’” she said. Weaver’s mom urged others to steer clear of cheaper overseas procedures. “All I can say is, I’m going to keep fighting. I have to be her voice and I want her voice heard.”