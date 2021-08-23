California Opens Investigation Into Guv Hopeful Larry Elder
LOOKING INTO IT
Larry Elder’s source of income has become a hot topic in California, where state election officials have opened an investigation into the gubernatorial candidate’s finances. All candidates for public office must file personal financial disclosures to avoid potential conflicts of interest. Elder, a Republican challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom in an upcoming recall election, put down Laurence A. Elder and Associates Inc in his initial filing as a source of income, but a Los Angeles Times article, showed that Elder owned the company. After the California Democratic Party filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission, Elder said he fixed his mistake, showing that was the sole owner of the company. “We made a simple mistake and we fixed it as soon as possible,” Elder’s campaign spokesperson said in an email to the L.A. Times. “These investigations are very common in the campaign world.”