California Orders 5,000 Body Bags and 60 Mobile Morgues as Coronavirus Deaths Quadruple in a Month

California has ordered 5,000 body bags and 60 makeshift mobile morgues in preparation for the darkest of winters. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the number of average daily coronavirus-related deaths has quadrupled from a month ago, and the state’s hospitals may soon become overwhelmed. Newsom said that although coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out, the state has to be ready for a horrendous few months to come. “There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel... And that means we’re going through perhaps the most intense and urgent moment since the beginning of this pandemic,” said the governor. The body bags and refrigerated trucks will mostly be distributed to the hardest-hit Los Angeles and San Diego areas, according to The Guardian.