Pair Charged With Attempting to Kidnap a Baby at Gunpoint

A man and woman have been arrested after allegedly attempted to kidnap a 1-year-old baby in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities said.

Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, and Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, were both charged with attempting to kidnap a victim under 14 years old, assault with a deadly weapon, and child abuse under circumstances likely to produce great bodily injury or death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. Wilson also faces two counts of criminal threats in relation to the Long Beach incident.

The targeted baby girl was in a stroller being pushed by two women shortly after midday on Saturday when Wilson approached, District Attorney George Gascon said. Wilson allegedly pointed a handgun at the women and demanded they hand over the baby. Wilson then grabbed the stroller and a struggle ensued.

At that point, Sullivan allegedly pulled up in a vehicle and started firing BB pellets at the women. As people started to notice the commotion, Wilson allegedly let go of the stroller and jumped into Sullivan’s vehicle, with the pair then speeding off from the scene.

Long Beach police officers later found the car with both suspects inside. Investigators also found replica firearms in the vehicle. The pair were detained and are now expected to make their first appearances at Long Beach Superior Court to enter a plea in relation to their charges.

“Having your child abducted is every parent’s nightmare,” Gascon said, the East Bay Times reports. “That the individuals made this attempt on a city street in broad daylight makes it that much more alarming.”