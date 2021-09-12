California Parents Die of COVID Two Weeks Apart, Leaving 5 Children, Including Newborn
TRAGEDY
Two California parents died of COVID-19 two weeks apart, leaving behind five children, including a newborn baby.
KTLA reported that Davy Macias, 37, was a San Bernandino County labor and delivery nurse at Kaiser Permanente, where she worked throughout the pandemic. Macias was 34 weeks pregnant when she contracted the virus and was subsequently hospitalized. The mother of five gave birth six weeks early—but never got to meet her daughter, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family members.
Davy’s husband, Daniel Macias, was a 39-year-old middle school teacher. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after his wife. The two were intubated and cared for in the hospital intensive care unit when Davy passed away. Two weeks later, Daniel joined her. Both were unvaccinated.
Davy’s siblings fault the Delta variant of COVID-19 for the couple’s deaths. Daniel reportedly urged his family to take the vaccine before being intubated.