California Passes Bill to Force Companies Like Uber and Lyft to Treat Contract Workers as Employees
California has passed a landmark bill that could completely change how the gig economy works in the state. The bill will force app-based companies like Uber and Lyft to treat contract workers as employees—meaning they’ll get sick pay and paid vacation. It is expected to affect at least one million California workers, including Uber drivers, food-delivery couriers, janitors, nail salon workers, construction workers, and franchise owners, according to The New York Times. The bill passed by 29 votes to 11 and Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign it after it goes through the State Assembly. The measure will go into effect at the start of the new year. State Senator Maria Elena Durazo, a Democrat, said: “Let’s be clear: There is nothing innovative about underpaying someone for their labor... Today we are determining the future of the California economy.”