California Pizza Kitchen Files for Bankruptcy Caused by Coronavirus Shutdowns
The California Pizza Kitchen restaurant group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday after disclosing its revenues had fallen by 40 percent year-over-year, the latest dining company hobbled by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “The unprecedented impact of Covid-19 on our operations certainly created additional challenges, but this agreement from our lenders demonstrates their commitment to CPK’s viability as an ongoing business,” CEO Jim Hyatt said in a statement. The shuttering of indoor dining has devastated the company, which relies on on-site dining for 80 percent of its sales. The chain reportedly hasn’t paid rent on a majority of its 200 locations in recent months.