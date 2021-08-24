CA Police Find Drugs, Gun, and 300 Unopened Ballots in Sleeping Man’s Car
INEXPLICABLE
About 300 unopened mail-in ballots for California’s upcoming recall election were found in a man’s car as he slept parked outside a convenience store last week, police announced Monday. Torrance police were called to the scene of a 7-Eleven parking lot on August 16 and conducted a search of the man’s vehicle, finding a loaded gun, drugs, and the 300 mail ballots for the state’s upcoming recall election, according to Sgt. Mark Ponegalek. It’s unknown what the man was doing with the ballots or how he obtained them, but Ponegalek says they were “un-tampered” with. Most were from Lawndale while others were from Compton. “We’re still trying to figure out where all these belonged to at this time so we're working with the Los Angeles (county) election office as well as the U.S. Postal Inspector.” The man has been released on his own recognizance.