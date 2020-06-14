California Police Unions Unveil Proposed Police Reform
Three California police unions have unveiled proposed reform guidelines in an effort to improve “outcomes” between police and their communities. The guidelines, released by Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose police unions, come in response to nearly three weeks of worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. "No words can convey our collective disgust and sorrow for the death of George Floyd,” the unions said in advertisements in several newspapers unveiling their plan. “We have an obligation as a profession and as human beings to express our sorrow by taking action."
Measures included in the proposed reform are the establishment of a national database listing officers who have been fired for gross misconduct, a stricter use-of-force standard and recurring crisis intervention training.