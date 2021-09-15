California Poll Worker Dressed Head-to-Toe in ‘Trump 2020’ Merch Has Been Dismissed
‘INAPPROPRIATE AND UNACCEPTABLE’
A man who thought it would be a good idea to turn up to his California poll working duties head-to-toe in tacky Trump merch on Tuesday has been dismissed. Earlier in the day, a photo of the West Hollywood poll worker went viral as people questioned if a man wearing a “TRUMP 2020” baseball cap and a “WHERE’S HUNTER?” tee should be helping run California’s recall vote. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk then confirmed it had pulled the worker from his job. “The election worker was contacted and advised that the attire was inappropriate and unacceptable,” the county clerk’s office tweeted. “Based on his response and reports that other workers had previously counseled him on this, he was released and is no longer working at the vote center.” His exact role wasn’t specified. A bad day for the man presumably turned worse later that night, when it was reported that California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom had walked to victory in the state’s recall election.