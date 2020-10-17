5-Year-Old Preschooler Gets Lifetime Pass for S.F. Zoo After Finding Missing Lemur
GOT ‘EM
A five-year-boy was the one who found a missing lemur allegedly stolen from a San Francisco Zoo this week. A man was arrested for stealing the animal Friday but the real star of the saga was preschooler James Trinh who was leaving school when he pointed out and exclaimed, “There’s a lemur! There’s a lemur!” Director of the Hope Lutheran Day School, Cynthia Huang, said she was reluctant to believe James and first asked if it was actually a raccoon. The animal turned out to indeed be the arthritic 21-year-old missing lemur named Maki and the school called the police, who captured Maki in a playground. The zoo will provide the church a $2,100 reward and James’ family has been given a lifetime membership to the zoo. “They literally saved a life,” zoo director Tanya Peterson said.