California Rapper Slim 400 Reportedly Shot and Killed in Los Angeles
West Coast rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, the outlet said it is “currently unclear what led to the shooting and how many suspects were involved.” Hip-hop podcast “No Jumper” first reported Slim’s death in a tweet early Thursday morning. Police officials have not yet released or confirmed any details.
Slim, 33, whose given name was Vincent Cohran, cheated death once before. In 2019, he was shot nine times while visiting family in Compton. That attack occurred three months to the day after rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally gunned down outside his L.A. clothing store.