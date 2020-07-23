California Reaches Another Awful Milestone With 12,807 New Cases in a Single Day

Read it at ABC 30 News
California reached a new milestone Wednesday, reporting a new record of COVID-19 cases in a single day, as the U.S. approached the 4 million case mark. Gov. Gavin Newson said 12,807 people had tested positive for the coronavirus after 127,000 people were tested bringing the total number of cases to 413,576. The new number pushes California past New York as the nation’s worst hit state. Newsom said California’s 14-day positivity rate remained “steady” at 7.4 percent and that as long as people continued to mix with people outside their households the contagion rate would remain high.