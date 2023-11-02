California Rep. Adam Schiff Has Lived in Maryland for a Decade
For more than 10 years, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has filed mortgage forms listing his primary residence as a home in Maryland despite saying in campaign materials from 2010-2014 that he is raising his family in Burbank, California, according to a CNN report. Schiff has been earning tax exemptions worth $7,000 for a small condo in Burbank that he has also claimed is his primary residence, CNN reported. The network analyzed Schiff’s social media posts and records, concluding that he lives full-time in Maryland. The arrangement could “present a political problem” for Schiff as he runs for Dianne Feinstein’s California Senate seat against Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, CNN reported. But Marisol Samayoa, a spokesperson for Schiff’s campaign, maintained that his primary residence was in California but, as Schiff has publicly said in the past, “He and Eve made the difficult decision to move their family to the D.C. area to spend more time with his children while doing his job.” Samayoa also told CNN that Schiff stated both homes as primary residences for “loan purposes” and “to distinguish them from a vacation property.”