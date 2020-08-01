California Reports First Teen Coronavirus Death as Cases Rise to Highest in Nation
Public health officials in California reported the state’s first COVID-19 death of a person under the age of 18 Friday afternoon. The unidentified teenager, who had underlying health problems, died in Madera, a city in the Central Valley. The Golden State has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—more than 480,000. California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young person whose death is a tragic and powerful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be.” Los Angeles County reported a 17-year-old had died from COVID-19 in March, but officials later walked the claim back and said further investigation was needed.