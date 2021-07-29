Staunch Anti-Vaxxer Restaurant in California Took $58K in COVID Relief Funds
BITING THE HAND
Huntington Beach restaurant Basilico’s Pasta E Vino made news recently when they slapped a sign on their door saying they’d only serve unvaccinated customers. “Proof of being unvaccinated required” it said. “We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity. Thank you for pondering.” That was on top of the restaurant’s “wanted” posters featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gov. Gavin Newsom. But while they were happy to ignore government advice and criticize government officials, they were more than happy to take a government handout intended to help businesses weather a pandemic they don’t believe in.
The restaurant took a $58,000 the Paycheck Protection Program loan. “It’s our money, not theirs!” owner Tony Roman wrote on Facebook when a local outlet broke the news. “Because it’s our money, we took it back and put it where it belongs, in our bank account.” On top of receiving multiple citations for flouting COVID mandates, the restaurant might also lose its liquor license.